Everyone has been waiting for spring to arrive with all the great spring flowers.
One of my favorites is the many different varieties of daffodils. How disappointing after waiting through a long gloomy winter expecting to see all types of flowers, and your daffodils did not bloom or there were only a few flowers.
Has this happened to you? If so, you are not alone.
With green non-flowering daffodils, you will notice primarily green stems and leaves but few flowers. You are not seeing as many flowers as in past years for several reasons.
Daffodil bulbs continue to multiply each year. As the clumps become larger, the bulbs start growing around the original bulbs you planted and, of course, on top of them.
If the original bulbs were in the soil for several years, this might be one of the main reasons for lack of flowers.
Bulbs need to be dug up and divided every few years so they do not choke out the original bulbs. If you have a clump of non-flowering daffodils, this is a sign that you need to divide the clump.
Take a spade or pitchfork and dig up the whole clump. You will see many bulbs layered on each other, starting with the original bulbs on the bottom. If you do this in the spring, you can dig up the entire clump, divide and replant all the bulbs.
You may be surprised how many bulbs were produced compared with the original five or seven bulbs you planted a few years ago.
Many experts advise waiting until the foliage of the bulbs becomes brown and starts withering away because this provides renewed energy to the bulbs in the ground to make sure they have enough energy to provide beautiful flowers the following year.
Dividing now enables you to recognize the clumps that need division. It is difficult to remember where the clumps are after their foliage has faded away.
Trust me.
I have tried remembering what clumps need division after the foliage has died. However, if your bulbs are interplanted among other summer-flowering plants, you may be out of luck.
Another reason your daffodils may have stopped flowering is a change in the area where you originally planted the bulbs. Perhaps there had been ample sunlight, but conditions changed, and there may be too much shade. Daffodils do best with lots of sunlight.
If this area has grown with canopy plants, a lack of moisture is also a cause for fewer blooms. All plants need water and, of course, sun during their growth and regeneration period. They store energy and expel most of it with their flowers.
Remember, all bulbs need time to store energy after flowering. One of the best practices when planting spring flower bulbs is to plant them among groups of summer flowers so you do not see the unsightly drying of the leaves. Do not cut the foliage back too early. Please do not braid them together.
Happy Gardening!