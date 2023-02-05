Every year, at about this time, I try to reread Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” In April of 1963, almost exactly 5 years before his assassination, following a non-violent protest, he sat in a jail cell and wrote this letter to fellow clergy with a pencil and notebook paper. In it, he responds to his white clergy colleagues who are saying that the time is not right for the demands of the civil rights movement. That he should be more patient. That activism is not an appropriate role for a clergy person. King’s eloquent and pointed response to them is still relevant today.
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel was a colleague and fellow activist of Reverend King, who often joined him in protests and marches. A story is recounted of Heschel responding to his own critics. There were many people in traditional Jewish communities who criticized Heschel for participating in a march for voting rights on a Saturday. In Judaism Saturday is the Sabbath. It is the day of rest. It is a day that is most commonly observed in reflection and in prayer. When he was told that he should be in the synagogue, praying, on a Saturday, Heschel is said to have responded: I was praying with my feet.
What we learn from this is that prayer is not a benign wish that is said only by certain people who believe certain things. Prayer is a call to act in pursuit of justice. Just as actively disrupting unjust systems of power is not the work of one group in one place at one time. It is for everyone, everywhere we are: in our schools and in the places we turn to for strength and comfort. As Heschel wrote: “Prayer is meaningless unless it is subversive. Unless it seeks to overthrow and to ruin the pyramids of callousness, hatred, opportunism, falsehoods... seeking to overthrow the forces that continue to destroy the promise, the hope, the vision.”
Both Rabbi Heschel and Reverend King teach us that it is not enough to serve for the benefit of ourselves; our efforts have to be in service to a higher cause. and that is exactly the role leaders in faith communities should be preaching and modeling. Each one of us believes in something; stands for something; cares about something. We get to choose what we do with those beliefs. In his letter from Birmingham Jail, Dr. King asks: “So the question is not whether we will be extremists but what kind of extremists we will be? Will we be extremists for hate or for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice or for the extension of justice?”
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.