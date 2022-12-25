Christmas is being celebrated in a multitude of ways around the world. Bible-believing Christians think it is important to understand the historical significance of the birth of the baby Jesus that first Christmas 2,000 years ago.
Those who miss this source of all the celebrations will experience the joys of a holiday featuring gift giving and family gatherings, but they could come to know the person whose birth is celebrated and it would transform their lives.
Christians believe that Jesus is the central figure of human history. He was uniquely born, born of a virgin, Mary, and born in humble circumstances. His birth is only important because He is the most important person ever to be born. The Bible accounts of Jesus’ birth give us reason to see not just a baby. He is described as Emmanuel meaning “God with us.”
Three places in the New Testament describe Jesus as the creator of all that exists, that He is God in the flesh, the second person of the Holy Trinity; God, the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. John 1 states in verse 3 “All things were made through Him and without Him nothing was made that was made.” Colossians 1 says, “by Him were all things created...” and Hebrews 1 also declares this to be true.
In predicting the coming Messiah, 700 years previous to Jesus’ birth, Isaiah, the prophet of Israel, stated his name will be called, “wonderful, counselor, mighty God, everlasting Father, prince of peace.” No other person in history quite matches up to these titles. In particular, a characteristic of God is that He is eternal. Isaiah predicts that one who would be born would be called the everlasting Father. When speaking to some Jewish leaders Jesus declared, “Before Abraham was born, I am.” (John 8:58) Abraham, the Old Testament patriarch, was a finite human being like all of us, but Jesus was different.
Christians over the centuries have believed that Jesus is God and worthy of our life’s devotion. Thousands upon thousands have even given their lives for him in martyrdom because they gave him their allegiance. Some continue to suffer persecution and death around the world today rather than deny Him.
“No one ever spoke like this man,” was the comment of one observer in Jesus’ day. He not only claimed to be God — “I and the Father are one,” “He who has seen me has seen the Father,” He claimed to forgive sins, which ultimately only God can do.
Then He performed many miracles to back up his claims. He healed the sick, raised the dead, made the blind to see, calmed storms, and walked on water.
Finally, He proved that He was and is the Son of God, the Savior of the world, by His powerful resurrection from the dead, never to die again. He ascended into Heaven from where he promised He will come again. Skeptics have set out to disprove the resurrection, but many in the process have become Jesus’ followers.
It is not just the Golden Rule that we should do to others what we would have them do to us or the amazing miracles like healing the sick or walking on water that cause Bible-believing Christians to dedicate their lives to Him. It is the fact that He alone offers the forgiveness of our sins and a place with God in Heaven forever when we die. His death paid the penalty for sin before a holy God. Agree with them or not, the reasons why Jesus causes people to dedicate their lives to Him are compelling if true. As a matter of fact many Christians do not have that level of commitment today because they have not truly come to believe that He is all He claims to be.
At this Christmas time, may we all pause and reflect on who this baby was who shook the foundations of history. May our Christmas celebration be a joyous time not in exclusion of Him, but with Him as the center.
Rev. Glen Bayly lives in Mifflinburg.