I’m always amazed at how school districts, hospitals, and companies in the name of (saving money) always start at the bottom of the pay scale. Maybe Shikellamy School District should cut by 10% all district employees with a salary over 60K a year and a 2-year salary freeze on wages. Maybe then they could retain their essential employees.
In my opinion, school superintendent, principals, and assistant principal’s wages are way out of line compared to the district’s essential employees. As far as outsourcing jobs, that only saves money for a very short period of time. It costs more money in the long run. Look at what happened to our tens of thousands of good paying jobs in this country because of outsourcing. What that got us was low cost, inferior products. Just saying.
Barry Starks,
New Columbia