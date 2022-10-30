We are less than 10 days away from those annoying political commercials being gone off our televisions, soon to be replaced by holiday cooking shows and dozens of Hallmark movies.
The email inbox and the breaks in between football games will be grateful when election season passes, if for no other reason than the spotlight focused on Pennsylvania — and several other states with high-profile races — will be gone.
As we approach the election, the question of endorsing candidates came up again during recent conversations. First in editorial board discussions with community members of our board, and again during a recent meeting of our community advisory board.
The reaction was decidedly mixed. Some think newspapers should endorse candidates, and others are decidedly against it. There is no real right or wrong answer.
One of the best arguments I’ve heard for newspaper endorsements is that many people look to the editorial page of a newspaper — a separate entity from the rest of the edition — for thoughts on other high-profile items, from legislation to social justice agendas and even local calls to action, so why wouldn’t the outlet put out its thoughts on candidates.
One of the arguments I’ve heard against endorsements is that in this politically charged climate, don’t you risk alienating at least half — or more — of the audience?
Sure we do, but don’t we do that with most of our stories?
I get phone calls almost daily that we’re covering the Jan. 6 commission more than we should be, featuring it too prominently in the newspaper. I got a less-than-friendly phone call about the day we covered Doug Mastriano’s push to arm school teachers and how we better do something similar for Josh Shapiro.
I get regular emails from people that say we cover this school’s sports teams too much, to the detriment of other, more local schools.
Nearly every story we run is likely to get someone mad. That’s not a reason not to do them.
In recent elections, The Daily Item has endorsed candidates in races from mayor to county commissioner to state representative to governor, senator and president.
Today The Daily Item has its endorsement for the gubernatorial race between Mastriano and Shapiro. One for the high-profile senate race will be published early this week.
These aren’t meant to sway voters one way or another. It is our hope they are issue-driven, minus the personal attacks that litter far too many political campaigns today.
The goal is to give you reasons why The Daily Item endorses one candidate, not reasons why we didn’t endorse the other.
In some races, that is tricky. There can be disqualifying issues in some races, including those who continue to wrongly deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
An Associated Press report last week noted that of the “country’s 100 biggest newspapers by circulation, 92 endorsed a presidential candidate in 2008. By 2020, only 54 made a choice. That absence ‘is yet another loss for grassroots democracy,’” Penelope Muse Abernathy, a Northwestern University professor who catalogs the decline in local news, told the AP.
So maybe that’s why we still do it, in an effort to save “grassroots democracy.” We don’t favor one party over another, one agenda over another. In the past, this newspaper endorsed Republicans and Democrats, winners and losers.
Winners we didn’t endorse have become successful leaders at all levels of government. And we’re good with that, because all anybody should want is the best person in office with the greatest good in mind.
