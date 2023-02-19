LEWISBURG - Armed with exciting new material, a powerful groove and a unique sound, The Wicked Chicken promises to surprise and captivate audiences of all varieties Wednesday evening at The Campus Theatre.
The event is sponsored by The Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University.
“The Weis Center is proud to present the old-time and contemporary Americana ensemble, ‘The Wicked Chicken’ to Lewisburg audiences,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director for the Weis Center. “I've had the opportunity to experience their superb musicianship several times over the years at The Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim.”
The Wicked Chicken, known for their “mix of driving rock ’n’ roll, old-time fiddle and blues” style, is made up of brothers Huck and Gus Tritsch of Millheim. Huck is a 17-year old junior in high school who plays percussion, drums and fiddle in the band. Gus, 19, graduated last year and plays guitar, vocals and fiddle.
Growing up homeschooled, the two brothers found their way into the music world through their parent’s love of music festivals.
“Our folks would drag us to festivals when we were really young,” explained Tritsch. “And not just of the bluegrass/folk kind.”
Tritsch recalled hearing old time music for the first time at a Pennsylvania festival called Smoked Country Jam.
“The band Stewed Mulligan was playing,” said Tritsch. “It was infectious and we were hooked from that day on.”
A few years after they first went to Smoked Country Jam, Tritsch recalled when a band called The Horse Flies came to the Elk Creek Cafe in Millheim.
“We’ve been to many immensely inspiring shows at the Elk Creek, but this one topped them all,” said Tritsch. “The Horse Flies played traditional fiddle tunes, except with drums and bass and synthesizers. They played old time music, but they mixed it with “new” styles such as world beat, rock, and even disco.”
It’s this band that Tritsch credits as having the greatest influence on their sound.
Because their homeschooling allowed the family to travel, the Tritsch brothers were able to spend ample time immersing themselves in practicing and playing their music, and their flexible schedule afforded them many opportunities.
Throughout the years they have performed with distinguished musicians including the rock band Marah, and have earned recognition at various festivals and competitions including the Appalachian String Band Music Festival, known as Clifftop.
“We met Dave Bielanko from the rock band Marah,” said Tritsch. “We became involved with a project he was working on called Mountain Minstrelsy, which eventually took us to Spain where we played at the Azkena rock festival in front of 17,000 people. It was an influential experience, to say the least.”
In 2019, Huck won first prize in the youth fiddle competition at Clifftop, and their band placed second in the neo-traditional band competition.
“Gus won the prize for best original fiddle tune as well,” said Tritsch.
Tritsch named other musical mentors, friends and inspirations as fiddle player Judy Hyman and guitar/banjo ukulele player Jeff Claus.
For the Wednesday night show Jørgen Miller will be on fiddle and guitar, and Bill Stetz will be on bass. The show will be grounded in traditional old time music, but will incorporate elements from countless other styles.
“You’ll hear traditional fiddle tunes played with electric guitar and drums, and original songs that blur the lines between ‘old’ time and ‘new’,” said Tritsch.
Oh, and in case you’ve been wondering, “the name ‘Wicked Chicken’ came from one of those tacky country signs you buy to hang above your napkin shelf in your kitchen,” explained Tritsch.
“It said “wicked chickens lay deviled eggs,” he said.
Not high art, he said, but they thought it made for a good band name.
“I wrote a fiddle tune called ‘Deviled Eggs’ to go along,” he said.
Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $5 for anyone 18 and under. Bucknell students are admitted for free (limit two). For more information, visit online at: bucknell.edu/BoxOffice