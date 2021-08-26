There won’t be any easing into the Eric Wicks era at Lewisburg, as the Green Dragons face one of the toughest early schedules in the Valley.
With Shamokin, Montoursville, Danville and Jersey Shore leading off the schedule, Lewisburg won’t face a non-playoff team from 2020 until its fifth game of the season.
However, Wicks isn’t showing any signs of concern as the Green Dragons open the season. He said he likes the mentality his team has displayed in the preseason, and he thinks his players are ready to test themselves. If that means opening against a team they’ll probably be trying to compete with for a playoff spot down the road, that’s something the first-year coach thinks his squad is ready to handle.
“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us, and they know that,” Wicks said. “But for the most part, we’re trying to get them to understand that (our start) will all be based on what we do as a team, and how we take any negative things that come and turn them into a positive.
“We’re excited, and the guys are excited and ready to play a game. I think we’ve got a sense of who we want to be, and that’s being a hard-working, tough team that bonds together with their brothers to get things done.”
For Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski, the key to success is making sure that his team is ready for whatever it might see without the benefit of watching the Green Dragons on game film. The Indians might not know what scheme they’re most likely to see from Lewisburg, but getting the chance to play a normal preseason has allowed them to prepare against several different looks, which Hynoski thinks will help Shamokin focus more on what it’s doing as opposed to what Lewisburg might throw at it.
“We’re expecting a tough, strong game,” Hynoski said. “The first game is always a challenge, but based on previous years, we know who (Lewisburg’s) athletes are and who their playmakers are.
“We’ve prepared for various offenses and formations and various types of defenses, so as long as we stick with our cues and assignments, no matter what they come out in offensively or defensively, we’ll be prepared for it.”
Hynoski’s confidence stems from seeing a strong desire from his team to build off last season and take a big step forward. Last year, the Indians lost to an experienced Jersey Shore squad in the District 4 Class 4A final, and this year’s team seems determined to take what happened in that postseason meeting, and learn from that so that 2021 has a happier finish.
“There’s an excitement around this year because we have tremendous leadership,” Hynoski said. “These guys’ approach so far has been so meticulous; they want to have everything exact. (Our seniors) want to go out on top this year, and you can tell that they’re committed to it.”
Lewisburg doesn’t have the experience to match Shamokin in that department, but the Green Dragons certainly aren’t lacking in excitement. Wicks has seen the Indians gradually build themselves from an overlooked opponent to a genuine contender over the past few seasons, and he’s hoping his team can follow a similar trajectory.
“(Shamokin is) a physical team, and they do a great job getting after people,” Wicks said. “That’s why I feel like they’ll be a great matchup for us, because our guys are getting into that position where we need to say, ‘Let’s get tough and stop these guys.’
“I feel like we’re making drastic steps to where we want to be. Guys really want to play, and our guys are really going to compete their butts off to try to get these wins.”