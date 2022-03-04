Wilbur Lee Gower, 72, of Lewisburg, passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest in Allentown.
He was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Lewisburg, a son of the late William and Mary (Boney) Gower and his stepmother Ann Gower.
Wilbur enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and the last few years he was very active in cutting wood. He was a graduate of Milton High School. Wilbur worked at Leer for more than 10 years before his retirement, and also worked at various mobile home places before going to Leer.
He is survived by his loving companion, Bonnie Fritz; one son, Robert Gower and his wife Staci of Williamsport; three daughters, Brenda Solomon and her husband Michael of Selinsgrove, Kelly Shafer and her husband Mark of Ohio, and Kathy Gower of Williamsport; grandchildren, Derrick Shafer and his wife Bethany, Valerie Herman and husband Bill, Shanna Wagner, Cassidy Wagner, Brianna Farr and husband Tristian, Brooke Shafer, and Alex Wagner; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Gussler and husband Tom, Paul Gower and wife Linda, and Lizzie Solomon and husband Lynn.
Services for Wilbur will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.