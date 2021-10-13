Wilbur L. "Jim" Reichenbach, 88, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, passed into eternal peace on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born May 30, 1933, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Howard and Esther (Clotfelter) Reichenbach.
Early in life he met and fell in love with Germaine Hackenberg, a marriage that ended with her passing on April 24, 2016, after 69 years of marriage.
He was the owner of Reichenbach's Garage in Kissimmee where he worked most of his life.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Early in his life, he liked to ride motorcycles and keeping the minibikes and go-carts running.
He was a kind man with a soft heart. He loved animals and enjoyed pets.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Ginger Ryder; three sons, Jody, Kim and Kevin Reichenbach; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert Reichenbach; and a sister, Virginia Freed.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Naomi Moyer, Phyllis Earnest, and Eudalia Heintzelman; and two brothers, Ronald Reichenbach and Larry Clotfelter.
Private graveside services will be conducted in St. Luke's Cemetery, Middleburg.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate contributions to your local SPCA.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.