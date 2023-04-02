When it came to figuring out what she wanted to be when she grew up, Jennifer Mattive always knew her life would be spent helping animals. After all, as a child she watched her father, Terry, a former state trooper, routinely take in injured and orphaned animals to nurse them back to health.
“My dad is the one to blame for all of this,” joked Mattive.
“All of this” includes hundreds of wild animals and birds that live at T&D’s Cats of the World, a wildlife rescue/refuge located in Penns Creek. The facility is owned and operated by the Mattive family, which includes dad Terry, brother T.J. and Mattive. Mattive’s mother, Donna, was “a huge part” of T&D’s until she unexpectedly passed away in 2016.
“Helping animals is just my passion,” said Mattive.
Though she does a little bit of everything around the rescue/refuge, Mattive’s primary job is caring for the smaller mammals like wolves and coyotes, foxes, dingos, otters and raccoons.
She is also in charge of the volunteers, which includes training and assigning tasks, arranging and giving the school tours. She is a licensed rehabber for the state and continues her animal care knowledge by attending seminars, conferences and symposiums presented by universities, accredited zoos, government agencies and other reputable organizations.
Mattive’s knowledge and dedication to animals is what makes her the go-to person to ask questions about the world of wildlife and wildlife rescue.
WNEP-TV reporter Nikki Krize has had the opportunity to interview Mattive several times throughout her career, and said she’s always been impressed by her extensive knowledge.
“(Jennifer) has always been very helpful and she knows everything there is to know about the animals,” said Krize. “And you can tell she cares about them so much.”
In short, said Krize, “she’s good at what she does and takes it seriously. I have a lot of respect for her.”
Mattive does take her job seriously, working hard to make sure the animals in her care “have a permanent home where they can live like a wild animal and not a pet.”
That means jumping in to help wherever she is needed whether it’s building pens, cutting down trees or setting up a volunteer training.
“Running a rescue/refuge involves doing a lot of your own work,” she said.
Jenn Motto-Holthus of Lewisburg has been working with Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance for the past five years, and knows all about the dedication that goes into working in the rescue world. She has respect for the countless hours Mattive dedicates to T&D’s.
Motto-Holthus met Mattive and her family more than 20 years ago when she was a college student and volunteer for T&D’s. What stood out to her, she said, was Mattive’s “steadfast commitment to the betterment and overall well-being of the large cats and other exotic rescue animals within their care.”
She continued, “Everyday, without fail, she and her family ensured they were safe, well fed, and living an enriched life in captivity. (Jen’s) knowledge and expertise is unmatched.”
Motto-Holthus called what (Mattive) and her family have accomplished and the way it has been done with the upmost thought and planning “magical.”
When asked how she felt about being named among “Women We Admire” in the Valley, Mattive was surprised to have been thought of in that manner.
“I really don’t think of myself that way,” she said. “This is just my life and what we do — I’m not here to impress any humans, I’m here to impress the animals.”
Impressing the animals is what makes it all worthwhile for Mattive, and that comes in different forms. Being able to successfully rehabilitate a wild animal and release it back into the wild “is one of the greatest feelings,” she said, but so is providing a safe environment for the animals that make T&D’s their permanent home.
“When the animals that have been abused and had been totally afraid of people roll over onto their back and show you their belly … just to see that means the animal is comfortable,” she said. “And it gives you a good feeling to know you’re doing something right.”
T&D’s (named for Terry and Donna) officially opened its doors in 1990 because of the growing interest from the public. Back then, she said, they mostly cared for native animals like turkey, deer and goats. Then they obtained a bobcat and cougar from a rescue/recovery, and eventually added coyote and foxes. Today visitors can see those animals as well as many more, including bears, canines (coyote, foxes, wolves, etc), felines (leopards, lions, tigers etc), primates, raccoons, and hundreds of birds in the free flight aviary.
Due to the various backgrounds of the animals at T&D’s and the belief that animals should not be exploited, the facility is only scheduled to be open for visitors to enjoy and learn about the animals approximately 70 days a year. It is also open for groups during the week in the late spring and summer seasons. For more information about T&D’s, visit www.tdscats.com.
Jerri Brouse is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Union County. She enjoys telling the stories of the people living and working in the Susquehanna Valley through words and photographs. Contact her at jerribrouse@gmail.com.