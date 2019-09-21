Wilfred H. Duncan, Selinsgrove 38 min ago Contributions to honor the memory of Wilfred H. Duncan, 91, of Selinsgrove, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821. Make sure to write Camp Dost on the envelope/check. Tags Wilfred H. Duncan Contribution Danville Memory Pa Ronald Mcdonald House Envelope Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PURSEL, Leona Apr 12, 1924 - Sep 20, 2019 HACKENBURG, Arlington Apr 25, 1931 - Sep 19, 2019 BOWERSOX, Irene Oct 26, 1938 - Sep 19, 2019 MILLER, Richard Aug 3, 1950 - Sep 19, 2019 BRAMER, Mark Feb 5, 1973 - Sep 18, 2019 Markets Market Data by TradingView