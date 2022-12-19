WILKES-BARRE — Murphy O'Brien lead the Seals in scoring with 10 points. Shaela Kruskie finished with nine points. The duo also knocked down three triples each in the loss.
Wilkes-Barre 55, Selinsgrove 23
Wilkes-Barre 55
N.Credle 2 0-0 6; K.Kealing 1 1-1 3; D.Thornton 3 3-3 9; M.Evans 1 0-0 2; M.Robinson 0 1-2 1; E.Aiken 4 3-4 11; S.Arbo-Boyko 4 0-0 8; E.Krawczeniuk 4 0-0 11; K.Brito 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 8-10 55.
3-point goals: Krawczeniuk 3, Credle 2.
Did not score: T.Medina, A.Grady, H.McAfee, A.Bristol, C.Chandler.
Selinsgrove (2-5) 23
Murphy O'Brien 3 1-2 10; Alyssa Latsha 1 0-0 2; Shaela Kruskie 3 0-0 9; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-2 23.
3-point goals: Kruskie 3, O'Brien 3.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Erika Piepszowski, Hanna Presgraves, Kristin Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;0;11;9;3 — 23
Wilkes-Barre;12;12;23;8 — 55