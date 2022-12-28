Willard C. “Kid” Raker, 94, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born May 7, 1928, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Willard C. Raker Sr and Mary (Embick) Raker. On May 12, 1949, he married the former Marietta Jean Steese, who preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2013.
Kid honorably served his nation in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He worked as a plumber at Ritz-Craft Homes, Mifflinburg. Earlier in life, he worked at Philco-Ford, and Zenith in Watsontown.
Kid was a life member of Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, life member of Mifflinburg Hose Company, charter member of Trout Unlimited, Raymond Winter Chapter, member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman Association, and a member of the Union Beagle Club.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed tinkering with building model airplanes.
Surviving are one daughter, Lucy Cline of Mifflinburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Angie Raker of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, Amy Showers and her husband Parker, Brooke Raker, Katie Raker, John Raker and his wife Evelyn; three great-granddaughters, Teagan and Rowan Showers, and Raelynn Raker.
He was preceded in death by half brothers, Chester Raker, Merrill Embick, and Donald Schroyer; and three sisters, Hazel Strassner, Helen Loudenslager, and Jackie Zimmerman.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from to 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 E. Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment with full military honors accorded by veterans of the Mifflinburg American Legion, Post 410 and Mifflinburg VFW, Post 1964 will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Willard’s memory may be sent to Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 E. Market St., Mifflinburg.
To share in Willard’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.