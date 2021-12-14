Willard K. Lytle, 83, Milton Dec 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Willard K. Lytle, 83, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC, Williamsport.A full obituary and service times will be announced later. Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Tags Williamsport Obituary Williard K. Lytle Service Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries FREY, Sheree Dec 8, 1957 - Dec 12, 2021 LONG, Kermit Oct 5, 1930 - Dec 12, 2021 COUNTS, Beverly Jun 23, 1942 - Dec 12, 2021 BIDDING, John Dec 12, 1944 - Dec 10, 2021 BISHOP, Anthony Jun 5, 1958 - Dec 11, 2021 STEESE, Tod Jul 5, 1960 - Dec 12, 2021 LYTLE, Willard, 83, Milton Lytle, Willard STAHL, Karen L., 69, Northumberland SHIREY, Margaret L., 86, Beaver Springs MYERS, Gloria B, 93, Phoenix, Ariz. PAIGE, Marlene J., 70, Kreamer Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints