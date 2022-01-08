Willard K. Lytle, 83, Milton

Willard K. “Wil” Lytle, 83, of Milton Passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC-Williamsport.
He was born in Middleburg on Dec. 6, 1938, a son of the late Luther and Faye (Smith) Lytle.
He graduated from Middleburg High School and proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1957-1960.
Wil retired from Eastern Industries where he was a dispatcher.
He was married to the former Dorothy “Dottie” (Mull) Page who survives.
Wil was a member of the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge and the Williamsport Consistory and Post 44 American Legion.
He enjoyed traveling and people and will be greatly missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Karen and Jim Demoss; grandchildren, Corey and Stephanie McCardle and Crystal and Darrick Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Lacie, Gracie, and Chloe; two sisters-in-law, Marie and Shirley Lytle.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Leon and Larry Lytle.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg with Pastor Ron Turner officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 44 will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Wil’s memory may be made to Post 44 American Legion or Mostly Mutts.