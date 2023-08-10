Willard L. Klinger Sr, 81, of Trevorton, entered eternity, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where he had been a resident since July.
He was born March 9, 1942, in Snowdale, a son of the late Floyd A. and Laura A. (Ramberger) Klinger. He is survived by his wife, Connie M. (Neidig) Klinger. They celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 7.
Willard graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1960 and received a certificate in automotive technics and management from Vale Technical Institute in Blairsville.
Willard was a self-employed electrician having owned and operated Tri-Edison Electric from 1972 until his retirement. He attended Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Sunbury.
Willard had the gift of gab. He could talk to most anyone and his family joked that they couldn’t go anywhere, including family vacations, without Willard running into someone he knew. He liked to tease, and while he may not remember a person’s given name, he with 100% accuracy would remember the nickname he gave that person.
In addition to his wife, Willard is survived by his children and their spouses, Dawn and James Kramer, Willard Lee Jr. and Lori Klinger, Grace and Don Brubaker and Dale and Jennifer Klinger; eight grandchildren, Adam and Andrea Kramer, Grace and Akiva Blickstein, Kevin and Johanna Klinger, Olivia Brubaker, Derek Brubaker, Nathan Klinger, Emily Klinger and Lauren Klinger; and one great-grandchild, Micah Vaeth.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin E. Klinger, as well as an infant brother.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Ronald Murphy officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
Contributions can be made in Willard’s memory to Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, Missionary Fund, 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are being handled by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.