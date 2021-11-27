Willard N. Hauck, 75, of Lewsburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg on Jan. 25, 1946, a son of the late Charles and Pauline (Minium) Hauck. He was married to the former Pamella Marquardt and his death breaks a marital union of 50 years.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School with the class of 1963. He was a farmer, maintenance worker at RiverWoods, a truck driver for LRJ, and a school bus driver providing service to three generations of local families. He was a life-long member of the United Church of Christ West Milton, where he had served as council member; was a member of Lewisburg Young Farmers where he had served as treasurer for many years; enjoyed camping, reading and word search puzzles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Julie Hauck of Lewisburg, and Rebecca Hauck of New Zealand; a son, Timothy Hauck (Jennifer) of New Columbia; three granddaughters, Maiya Hauck-Dabney, Ava Hauck-Dabney and Olivia Hauck; three brothers, Dale (Nancy) Hauck, Roy (Cheryl) Hauck and Glenn (Pat) Hauck; two sisters, Shirley Anderson and Linda (William) Harris, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Friends and relatives will be received Friday evening from 6-8 at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, and at the United in Christ Lutheran Church on Churches Road, Saturday morning from 10-11 when the funeral will begin with the Rev Justin Lingenfelter officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Willard’s name be made to the United in Christ Lutheran Church 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg.