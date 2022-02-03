Willard Stine, 62, Northumberland

Willard Stine, 62, of Strawbridge Road, Northumberland, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born July 25, 1959, a son of the late Willard Stine and Minnie (Slotterback) Stine.
He was a 1977 graduate from Shamokin High School and Vo-Tech.
In August of 1984, he married the former Sheila Derr of Northumberland, who survives.
Willard worked as a mechanic at various garages, ending his 30-plus year career at Sunbury Frame and Alignment in 2007.
Some of Willard's favorite pastimes included woodworking, watching sports, spending time with his family and his shared love of model trains with his son.
Willard’s greatest joys were being able to watch his daughter participate in the Shikellamy HS band and watch his son on Friday nights play Varsity football.
In addition to his wife, Willard is survived by his beloved children whom he was so proud of; Jessica Stine, Jacob Stine and fiancée Madison Lawless; in-laws James and Pat Derr; his beloved animals especially Winston, Sadie and his grand-puppy, Mack.
Per Willard's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.