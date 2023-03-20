William Aaron Markley Jr. died Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Sebring, Ohio.
He was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Sinking Springs, Pa., to William Aaron Markley Sr. and Meriam (Gill) Markley. He grew up helping his parents on the family farm in Beaver Springs, Pa.
Bill graduated from Beaver Vocational High School in Beaver Springs in 1943 and soon after, enlisted in the 9th Air Force of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Bill served as a radio gunner in B-26 bombers in the European Theater until 1946, flying in 23 combat missions, and acquiring the rank of Master Sergeant.
After earning a bachelor of science in mathematics and physics from Bucknell University, he began his lifelong teaching and coaching career in Florida and Pennsylvania. During a visit to church in Kennett Square, Pa., he met the love of his life Patricia Errett, whom he married in 1954. Together they had four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In 1956, he became a professor at the University of Mount Union, and later completed his PhD in mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh in 1968. At Mount Union, he served as chair of the Mathematics Department for many years and was presented the Great Teacher Award in 1981 before retiring in 1995. One of his great joys was teaching young people and staying in contact with them throughout their lives. At Mount Union, he also was active as an advisor to international students. He helped inaugurate the soccer program and served as the first soccer coach. Bill was an avid fan of Mount Union athletic teams and was named an Honorary M Club Member for giving exemplary service and support to Mount Union athletics. He was a competitive athlete himself, playing tennis and ping pong, and pitching softball in the Akron Silver League well into his 80s. Bill was an active member of Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance, Ohio, for over 60 years and volunteered as a tutor for many years. Bill and Pat enjoyed traveling, taking two trips to England and many trips throughout the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 65 years, Patricia Markley.
Survivors include his children, Anne Case of Centerville, Ohio, Susan Reany (Lee) of Toledo, Ohio, William Markley III (Lyudmyla) of Erie, Pa., and Amy Jones (Jim) of Salisbury, Md.; and siblings, Robert Markley of Export, Pa., and Jean Kaiser (Barry) of West Chester, Pa.
Bill was a humble, patient, kind, and selfless person of integrity. He was exceptionally generous with his time and resources and always found opportunities to help others. Bill was loved and respected by all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the many lifelong friends and treasured caregivers from Visiting Angels and Copeland Oaks who have supported Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the University of Mount Union, 1972 Clark Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Please reference the Mount Union Fund — in memory of William Markley.
A funeral service will be held at Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com.