William “Bill” A. Mitch, 66, of Millmont, entered into rest at 11:37 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at home.
He was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Abraham L. and Bertha T. (Simpson) Mitch. On June 29, 1985, he married the former Deborah E. Keller, who survives.
Bill was employed at Sunoco Garage, Rhines Auto, and Rumors Bar and Eatery.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1975.
Bill enjoyed riding motorcycle and attending motorcycle functions. He had a love for cooking, camping, and spending time with family and friends, but most of all his grandchildren, who he always gave funny nicknames to.
Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 36 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, William F. and Breona Mitch of Millmont; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jasell and Peter Zerbe of Mifflinburg, Chrystal Mitch and fiancé John Yeager of Selinsgrove, and Brandi and Doug Miller of Millmont; one stepson, Jeremy Morris and fiancé Marci Peters of Millmont; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Hufnagle of Bloomsburg; one brother, Abraham “Pete” Mitch; three sisters, Sherry Tallarida, Terrie Hoover, and Mary Yo Ptaszynski; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Heidi Dreistadt.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey and Pastor Dwight Rine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.