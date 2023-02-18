William A. Scott, 85, Lewisburg

William A. Scott, 85, of Lewisburg and formerly of North Front St., Milton, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville surrounded by his family.
Bill, or lovingly known as Jack to family and close friends, was born in Cressona on July 4, 1937. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Marion (Gauker) Scott. He met the former Patti Justice and married her in six weeks time on May 5, 1961. He proudly told anyone who would visit and listen that Patti was the one and only love of his life. Bill's passing breaks their 61 year love story.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of Blue Mountain High School where he excelled in football and was later inducted into their Hall of Fame. He started college at Penn State University, and was on the team playing for an assistant coach named Joe Paterno. After a year, he transferred to East Stroudsburg University. He played football as a running and defensive back and earned his Bachelor's Degree. Bill began his teaching career and coaching career in Elkton, MD. After a few years the young family made a move to PS Dupont in Wilmington, DE. As the family was expanding to welcome a third child, Bill wanted a quieter life for his children and made the move to Pennsylvania where he was hired in 1971 at Warrior Run High School. The following year, a teaching and coaching position opened up in Selinsgrove and the rest was history. Bill taught physical education and health (although former students would debate the latter) and became the Head Football Coach. During his time at Selinsgrove, he also developed the power weights and lifting course. He promoted safe lifting techniques and actively encouraged female athletes to take the course which is still taught today. By the time he retired in 2007, he amassed 301 total wins, ranking him as the 19th winningest coach in PIAA history. At Selinsgrove, he was responsible for 267 wins, numerous CSC and district titles, and six state runs making him the winningest coach in Selinsgrove history. He also served as the baseball coach for a brief time and was a longtime PIAA official for basketball and track and field. In his spare time, he earned his Master's Degree from West Chester University. In 2002, he was inducted into the PA State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was well known for his no nonsense approach to almost everything, but he was most proud of the program and pride that he, his assistants, and his adopted community were able to build together. Bill will be remembered as a great teacher, mentor, and coach.
Bill served briefly in the Army as a meat inspector. He enjoyed playing golf with his son and son-in-law. He attended Penn State games when he could but really enjoyed family trips to Pirates/Phillies games to root on his Bucco's. The true lights of his life were the four granddaughters that belonged to a football coach. He attended everything from chorus to ballet to sporting events and truly enjoyed every minute. He was so proud of each and every one of them. The past few years, he has devoted to caring for his wife and walking his buddy, Winston, up to Becky's for a soft serve ice cream.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patti; a son, William A. Scott Jr. of Emmaus; two daughters, Terri Snyder and husband, Wayne of Milton, and Kathi Schmouder and husband, Chris of Selinsgrove; and his four granddaughters, Justine Snyder, Janelle Snyder, Madison Schmouder, and Sydney Schmouder.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton. Parking for the church is in the rear on Upper Market St. Graveside services in Milton Cemetery will be held privately with Mike Miller, Chaplain of Residential Hospice, officiating.
Bill loved animals and the community that welcomed him in 1972, so in lieu of flowers, the family please asks that donations be made in Bill's memory to either the Danville SPCA or to the Selinsgrove Athletic Fund.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com