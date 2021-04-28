William A. “Billy” Stahl, 67, of Selinsgrove, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at Manor Care in Sunbury.
He was born May 3, 1953, in Sunbury, a son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Ferrick) Stahl.
He was a 1972 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He retired after 30 years of service as a carrier for The Daily Item in the Selinsgrove area.
Billy is of Lutheran faith.
He enjoyed car racing and high school sporting events, especially wrestling. He was a Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan.
Surviving is sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Royce Ryder of Selinsgrove; two brothers, Kenneth Stahl of Shamokin Dam and Carson Stahl of Northumberland; a half-sister and her husband, Neida and Terry Kratzer of Hummels Wharf; two nephews, Chris and Eric; a great-niece and nephew, Lily and Noah.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Kristina Schaeffer officiating.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.