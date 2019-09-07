William B. “Bill” Zimmerman Jr., 71, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born April 16, 1948, in Lewisburg, the son of the late William B. and Joan (Millward) Zimmerman. On Feb. 6, 1982, he married the former Beverly Meiser, who survives. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Lewisburg High School where he excelled on the football team and was part of the undefeated team of 1964. Following high school, he worked at Bucknell University before joining the United States Air Force. After his service, Bill continued to work at Bucknell, retiring as a grounds supervisor after 44 years in 2010. While working at Bucknell, Bill received the Zeller Memorial Award for support staff excellence and helped to establish the Bucknell Arboretum.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Dodgers fan and most recently became a fan of Penn State football.
Bill enjoyed fishing. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife, family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jason Zimmerman and his companion, Perditta Lahr, of Middleburg; two sisters, Kris Diehl and her husband, Gary, of Millmont and Stacy Bennage and her husband, Karl, of Cohocton, N.Y.; three sisters-in-law, Mary Kaufman and her husband, Dave, of Paxtonville, Dolly Meiser and her companion, Mike Tucci, of Mount Pleasant Mills and Susan Meiser and her husband, Jack Yoder, of Richfield; two grandsons, Joshua Zimmerman and Ryan Skoranski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
