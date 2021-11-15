William C. Swartzlander Sr., 86, of Lewisburg, passed away at his home Sunday evening, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born March 1, 1935, in Grandy N.Y., a son of the late Raymond and Beatrice (Stacy) Swartzlander. He was married to the former Patricia A. Nogle and his death breaks a marital union of 67 years.
William attended Mifflinburg schools. He was a utilities technician at Bucknell University, retiring with 45 years of service.
William was an active member of the CMA Church of Lewisburg, serving as greeter and usher. He enjoyed Notre Dame football, gardening, cutting his grass, sitting on the front porch, bowling, and driving around town. In earlier life he played baseball and coached baseball.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, William Jr. (Gail) Swartzlander of Lewisburg, Wendy (Paul) Ilgen of Harrisburg, and Hope (Daniel) Edwards of Milton; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters in New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelley Sue; and a brother.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, followed by the funeral at 1.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Donations in William’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.