William C. “Bill” Wagner, 88, of Evans City and formerly of Beaver Springs, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 11, 1933, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Sherman and Dorothy (Kline) Wagner. On June 13, 1953, he married Wadena A. (Snook) Wagner who preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2015.
Bill was a 1951 graduate of Beaver Vocational. After high school he served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division.
He worked throughout his life as a salesman.
Bill and his wife left western PA to live in Florida and North Carolina after their children were grown, then relocated back to western PA several years ago.
He attended Life Point Church in Cranberry Township and also Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City.
In his spare time he was a stained glass artist.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, James and Kiya Wagner of Boone, N.C.; one daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Tom Anthony of Evans City; grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth Raithel and husband Todd, Joshua T. Anthony and wife Dorrie, Sarah K. Herold and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren, Everett, Maguire and Hadley Raithel and Liza and Ella Anthony; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenn and Melvina Wagner and Dale and Stella Wagner; one sister and brother-in-law, Elda and Bob Morcha of Kansas City, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, David T. Wagner; two brothers, Guy and Carl Wagner; and two sisters, Virginia Goss and Ruth Hunt.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Contributions in Bill’s memory, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Navigators, P.O. Box 6079, Albert Lea, MN 56007.