William C. “Bill” Wenrich, 63, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Edna Roth Wenrich. Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1958, in Lewisburg. He was the son of Margaret (Richard) Wenrich of Shamokin Dam and the late Eugene Wenrich. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his two children, Matthew Wenrich of Milton and Sarah Wenrich and her husband Joel Miller of Pittsburgh; one brother, Barry Wenrich of Stafford, Virginia; one sister, Laura McClintock and her husband Doug McClintock of Montgomery; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wenrich.
Bill was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and Williamsport Area Community College and was employed as a Senior Computer Analyst for Geisinger Health Systems. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors, and he enjoyed his years working security at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Bill coached elementary soccer, baseball, and basketball for his children, and he served on the Selinsgrove Area School District school board as well as the zoning board and the board of elections for Penn Township. He was involved with many charity organizations throughout his life and always put the interests of his family, friends, and community before his own.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of sharing and remembrances beginning at 11 a.m. Both will be held at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and the burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind in the memory of Bill by paying it forward to someone in need.