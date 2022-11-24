William (Bill) Cropf, 82, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a proud Marine went to be with the Lord at St. Francis hospital on Nov. 18, 2022.
Bill was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Sunbury. He was a graduate of Northumberland High School, class of ’57, and stayed close and in contact with his fellow “Pineknotter” classmates.
Bill joined the Marine Corps after graduating from high school and on Dec. 21, 1958, he married Mary F. Newman, of New Columbia. He served his country honorably for 20 years, retiring from the Marine Corps in 1977 as a Master Sergeant. Bill taught for the Navy Contract Program, State Technical Institute, Central Texas College, retiring as an Associate Dean from San Diego City College Naval Contract Program. Bill and his family have resided in the Memphis, Tenn., area for nearly 49 years prior to his passing.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, of 63 years. He has two daughters: Valerie J. Hutchins (Kirby) and Suzanna A. O’Neill (Nathan). He has two sons, Michael W. Cropf (Elaine) and David W. Cropf (Terri). His children inspired him and made him proud.
Pop Pop, as he is known, has six grandsons: Grant Young (Kelly), Cody Young (Jennifer), Jason Cropf (Sherry), Christopher Cropf, Joshua Cunningham (Nikol), and Zachary Cunningham. He has 7 great-granddaughters (Ayla, Alexis, Avery, Chloe, Kylie, McKinley, and Nova) and two great grandsons (Ace and Wyatt).
Bill was the oldest son of 4 children and was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters. Charlotte Ann Fultz, of Richfield and Linda Stuck of Findlay, Ohio. He is survived by his brother Thomas Cropf Jr., of Northumberland. He has four nephews: Greg Stuck, Donald Stuck, Charles Fultz and a niece, Tamara Fultz.
Bill, along with his wife, attended Agape Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at noon, followed by internment at the Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Germantown Road. Online condolences may be made at www.memphisfuneralhome.net.