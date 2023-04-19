William D. "Bill" Minium Jr., 87, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 26, 1935, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late William D. Sr. and May (Knouse) Minium. He was married to the former Cindy Hoffman who preceded him in death in 2015.
Bill was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and attended the Williamsport Technical Institute.
His first employment was with Martin Aviation in Baltimore followed by working as a bridge design engineer. He then established Burro Industries which he operated for 20 years. After his retirement he worked at Irvin's Country Tinware.
He was affiliated with the Bunkertown Brethren Church. Bill delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Juniata County Food Pantry.
He was skilled in carpentry, enjoyed card and board games, traveled 49 of the 50 states, and liked to go kayaking. Bill enjoyed restoring Scotty campers and loved being outdoors and in nature.
Surviving are two daughters, Cathy (Michael) Engle and Amy Minium (Ryan Chance); three sons, John Minium, Randy Minium and Caleb (Lauren) Minium; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, Robert Minium; three sisters, Mary Fogle, Erma Heintzelman and Fern Barner; and a special friend, Twila Graybill.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Leon Minium; and four sisters, Sarah Leitzel, Orpha Glace, Geraldine Leonard, and Kay Minium.
At Bill's request, there will be no public services.
The family suggests that you may honor his memory by donating to your local food bank.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.