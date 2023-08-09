William D. Packer, 55, of Milton, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Lewisburg on April 30, 1968, he was the son of the late William W. and Shirley A. (Miller) Packer. He was married to the former Tammy Squier. Together they celebrated 27 years of marriage.
William was a 1987 graduate of Milton High School and worked for Furmano Foods for 27 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, going to the cabin, riding through the mountains and especially spending time with his companion chihuahua Phoebe.
In addition to his wife Tammy, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley N. Derr and her husband Corey of Picture Rocks; four grandchildren, Emma Derr, Leah Derr, Madi Derr and Roman Derr; a brother, Franklin Packer of New Columbia; and two sisters, Kelly Packer and Edna Packer, both of Milton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Packer; a sister, Hollie Packer, and a nephew, Kevin Packer Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to Residential Hospice, 4650 Westbranch Hwy., Suite 150, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.