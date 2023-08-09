William E. Albertson Sr., 85, of Boiardi Lane, Milton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home.
Born in Bloomsburg on Jan. 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Harold “Bud” and Francis (Diemar) Albertson. He was married to the late Jean Marie Albertson and then the late Billie Jean Albertson.
Bill graduated from Bloomsburg High School where he was a standout baseball player. He worked in the garment industry his whole life starting as a sewer and retiring as owner of New Haven Industries in Lock Haven. In his career he worked in Reading, New York City, Puerto Rico, Lewisburg and Lock Haven. After retirement he worked as a consultant. Bill enjoyed golf and was a long-time member of Wynding Brook Golf Club. He had a love for animals and most importantly he loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie Albertson of Northumberland, Bill Albertson Jr. of Montandon, and Rick Lee Albertson of Bloomsburg; a granddaughter, Alexis Rae Gundrum; a great-grandson, Adleigh James Gundrum; and two stepsons, Rob Vargo of Bloomsburg, and Troy Vargo of Turbotville.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
