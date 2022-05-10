William “Bill” E. Forster, 87, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Born in Elimsport, he was a son of the late Fredrick and Myrtle Forster. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Helen K. Reidell Forster with whom he shared over 65 years of marriage.
Bill graduated in 1952 from Montgomery High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was self-employed for many years, beginning his career at Bee Line Alignment in 1959. Following this he started Forster Alignment Service from which he retired. After his short-lived retirement, he began working as a salesman for H&F Tire until his final retirement.
Bill was a true family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fast cars and spent time dirt track racing. An outdoorsman, Bill was a deer hunter with his brothers, ATV rider with friends and family, and camping.
In addition to his wife Helen, Bill is survived by two children, William “Bill” E. Forster Jr. (Teri) and Bobbilyne E. Barr (Gerald); sister, Martha Forster Brooks (E. Byron); three grandchildren, Jennifer Forster Englehart, William E. Forster III, and Anthony Barr; and five great-grandchildren, Harris, Meradith, Lydiah, Elizabeth, and Koen Englehart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four siblings, George, Robert, Donald, and Ellie Mae.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Green Meadow Farm DONATE — Green Meadow Farm.