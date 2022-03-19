William E. Klinger, 88, Klingerstown

William E Klinger, age 88, of Klingerstown, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on Saturday, Dec. 16, 1933, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Stanley R Klinger and the late Katie I (Ramberger) Klinger.
He was a 1951 graduate of the former Hegins Twp. High School.
Bill was a meat cutter for Troutman Brothers and the former Boyer's Butcher Shop, both of Klingerstown. He owned and operated the Klingerstown Market, and then worked part time for the former Midway Market, Valley View, and Boyer's Market, Lykens, until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Klingerstown.
He was also a former Cub Scout Master.
Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marian Schreffler and Ruthann Sims, and five brothers, Stanley Klinger, Roy Klinger, Glenn Klinger, Dennis Klinger, and Randall Klinger.
He is survived by his wife Norma J (Wolfe) Klinger, to whom he was married for 65 years.
He is also survived by two sons, William E. (Brenda) Klinger II of Fogelsville, Timothy C. (Brenda) Klinger of Akron, OH; four granddaughters, Emilie N. (Elliot) Walters of Dickinson, TX, Kaitlin E. (Kameron) Kandefer of Sarasota, FL, Tiffany J. Klinger of NYC, NY, Elizabeth A. Klinger of NYC, NY; a grandson, Mark W. Klinger of Philadelphia; a great-granddaughter, Maya I. Kandefer; a great-grandson, Henry E Walters, and a great-grandson on the way; three brothers, Dean Klinger of Maryland, Don Klinger of Klingerstown, and Ronald Klinger of Campbelltown; a sister, Carol Troutman of Klingerstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Klingerstown, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Pat Wirick officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Klingerstown.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 44 Main St, Klingerstown PA 17941 or to Advantage Home Health and Hospice, 1502 Highway Rt 61 South, Pottsville PA 17901.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.