William "Bill" Edward Meloy, 77, formerly of Riverside, Pa. and Milton, Pa., died peacefully at his home in the Villages, Florida, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the presence of his significant other, Jeanette Swope, who he enjoyed Florida life with before she dutifully cared for him during his life ending, long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and interstitial pulmonary fibrosis.
Born Nov. 28, 1944, in Harrisburg, Pa., the youngest son of the late Charles and Betty Jane (Knisley) Meloy, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael W. Meloy. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Shirley (Walters) Meloy; and his two brothers, Charles J. Meloy and Harry E. Meloy.
Bill was a 1962 graduate of John Harris High School, Harrisburg, serving in the USAF during the Vietnam War from 1963-1967, and working his entire career at PP&L Montour SES in Washingtonville as an electrical foreman before retiring in 2002. His passions were the military, community service, baseball, golf, and disciplined hard work. He was a jack of all trades and master of most of anything he cared to master; mainly through his own hard work and ability to learn most anything.
Bill was a dedicated longtime member of Milton Masonic Lodge, serving in leadership positions over the years before moving to Florida. He coached Little League Baseball and was an avid bowler during his younger years. He belonged to the Bucknell Golf Club where he enjoyed many both satisfying and challenging rounds during his mid-life.
In addition to his significant other Jeanette, Bill is immediately survived by his children from his first wife, Linda Wodzak (Sell); his daughter, Michele Meloy of Bloomsburg; and his sons, Mark Meloy of Williamsport and Rob Meloy of Danville.
During his long illness, he was grateful for the care and expertise of many doctors and nurses at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and the University of Florida, Shands Hospital, Gainesville.
Special thanks to GMC rheumatologist Thomas Olenginski MD for the caring and incredible kindness extended to Bill being available to offer guidance and comfort at various times during the progression of Bill's illness even after Bill moved to Florida.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Florida Cremation Society. No services are planned at Bill’s request.