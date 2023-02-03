William F. “Bill” Young, 71, of Nokomis, Florida, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.
Bill was born June 20, 1951, in Lewisburg, to John and Amber (Lydick) Young. On Aug. 14, 1971, he married the former Melinda Ploch, who survives. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Bill graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1969 and after some time at Penn State Behrend, he moved to Florida to start his career and ultimately, raise his family in Sanford, Florida.
Bill was a union carpenter and member of Local 1765. He spent a large part of his career working on many of the attractions at Walt Disney World.
Bill loved to fish both fresh and saltwater, watch college football and professional baseball, and spend time with family and friends. He loved cooking and grilling and passed this love onto his family.
Bill will be remembered for his quick wit and clever one-liners. His family will remember him as a loving husband, an amazing father and the best grandpa ever.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Molly Gorby and her husband Bobby, of Lewisburg, and Jeff Young and his wife Erin Allemeier of Winter Park, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Madeleine and Margot Gorby.
He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Williams of Leesburg, Fla.; aunt, Ruth Coup of Milton; mother-in-law, Meriam Ploch of Winfield; sister-in-law, Maureen Haig of Winfield; brother-in-law, Kenneth Frederick Ploch II of North Caroline; brother-in-law, David Ploch and his wife Kris of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was survived by his mother, Amber Young, who recently passed away. Bill was predeceased by his father, John Young.
Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no services.