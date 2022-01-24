William Fowler, son of Hollis and Ruth Fowler, brother of Catherine Payn, and uncle of Daniel Payn and Alyson Platzer, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Lewisburg.
William was an expert backgammon player and loved finding new friends to play a game or two. He enjoyed listening to music and singing. He always had a great joke to tell and could put a smile on anyone’s face. His hearty, frequently heard laugh made his happiness contagious to all who were fortunate enough to spend time with him.
William was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and grew up in nearby Westfield, where he was a star track runner throughout high school. Upon graduation from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in political science, William attended law school at St. Louis University. After a car accident while in law school, he moved back to New Hampshire with his parents and then later to Warren, Vermont, where he loved living with his parents at their skivista cabin.
In the early 2000s, he moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to his sister. He resided for many years at Elmcroft Senior Living and then spent the last few years of his life at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He is survived by his nephew, Daniel Payn and Daniel’s wife Alyson Platzer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Professor Catherine ‘Kay’ Payn Scholarship at Bucknell University.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
