William H. Caster Jr., 91, of Middleburg, son of the late William and Hattie (Bargy) Caster of Pulaski, N.Y., entered his heavenly home at 11:10 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022.
He was born May 10, 1930. William, known as “Bill,” was the youngest of 11 siblings. He married Ruth Ann Cressman on June 21, 1954. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in June.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five daughters, Linda (Paul) Alexander, Carmella (Douglas) Quesenberry, Beverly (Annie) Caster, Rhoda (Jacob) Martin, and Lois (John) Stahl; as well as 14 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.
Working as a subcontractor and handyman for over 60 years, Bill was happiest using his hands, serving his family, friends, community and church.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at noon.
Burial will be in the Adams Rural Cemetery, New York.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.