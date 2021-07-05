A Celebration of Life to honor William Henry “Bill” Cole Jr.,91, who passed away on March 18, 2020, will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Grove Presbyterian Church Courtyard, 358 Bloom St., Danville, PA. In case of inclement weather, the Celebration of Life will be held in the sanctuary where masks will be requested for non-vaccinated people. Guests will be seated until 2:45 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville PA. www.visneski.com.