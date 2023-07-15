William H. Cyphers, 80, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in East Stroudsburg on July 27, 1942, he was the son of the late James and Ruth (Goucher) Cyphers. He was married 61 years to the love of his life, Luella Bower.
Bill was a 1960 graduate of Warrior Run High School and a proud Veteran as a Morse Code I+nterceptor of the U.S. Air Force.
Bill and his family spent many decades out West and he always considered Nevada his true home. Retiring back to Pennsylvania he avidly golfed and was a member of the Wynding Brook Golf Club, joined and served the Watsontown Masonic Lodge (former member), and served his community as an elected Councilman for the Borough of Milton from 2012-2018. Bill easily made friends everywhere he went.
In addition to his wife Luella, he is survived by his son and daughter in law Michael and Amanda Cyphers of Belize, Central America, his grandson Colin Cyphers and his girlfriend Ambrosia Sanchez of Portland, OR, his sister Pamela Nicholls of Rochester, N.Y., two half brothers Grant Cyphers of Albuquerque, N.M., Chester Cyphers formerly of Exchange, and his half sister Sylvia Rudy of Danville.
Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 5 with Pastor Shawn McNett officiating.
The family requests any donations be done to your chosen cause in Bill’s name.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.