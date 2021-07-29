William H. Judy, 76, of Herndon, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He was born May 17, 1945, in Middletown, a son of the late Mary and George H. Judy.
William was employed as a carpenter. He served in the Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking, and was a member of the American Legion, Herndon.
William is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Judy; four sons, William Judy Jr., Corey Schreffler, Jeff Schreffler, Chad Schreffler; daughter, Missie Burrous; brother, George Judy; three sisters, Sue Weikel, Peggy Dengler, Jeni McClain; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service followed by interment will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Riverview Memorial Park, Halifax.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of William, visit www.reedfh.com.