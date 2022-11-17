William Harold Paige Jr., 87, formerly of Mazeppa, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, at RiverWoods.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg Jan. 3, 1935, a son of the late William Harold Sr. and Laura Bell (Vonada) Paige. He was married to the former Ethel Irene Bowersox who preceded him in death Jan. 26, 2001.
He studied at Williamsport Area Community College for two years. William was a custodian for the Lewisburg Area School District, and had worked at Coles Hardware and Agway.
He was a member of the Mazeppa Union Church, and enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger.
Surviving are a daughter, Sonia (Jeffrey) VanHorn of Boalsburg; a son, Scott (Betsy) Paige of Milesburg; four grandchildren, Kelsey VanHorn, Derek VanHorn, Adam VanHorn and Leland Paige.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the funeral will follow with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations be made to the Agency on Aging — Union Snyder County.