William Ira Vance, 90, Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Arden Courts, Harrisburg, with his family by his side.
He was born May 22, 1932, in Lock Haven, a son of the late Dewey and Bessie (Bower) Vance. On March 31, 1953, he married Shirley K. Reifsnyder at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Millheim. They shared a wonderful union of 69 years together.
Bill graduated from Sugar Valley High School, Loganton, in 1950 and Lock Haven State Teacher’s College, Lock Haven, in 1954. He also obtained a master’s degree at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. He was the first in his family to attend college. He began his career in Ridgeway teaching math from 1954-1956 and then moved to Selinsgrove Area schools where he also taught math in the high school and later became a middle school guidance counselor. He retired from mentoring students in 1990. Bill then began a second career as a master craftsman. Operating as “Bill’s Remodeling and Repair,” he helped many individuals and businesses (including family!) with handyman projects.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Bill is survived by his children, Ronald (Amee) of Hummelstown, Donald (Kim) of Davidsonville, Md., Cathy Ulrich and companion (Jeff Burkhart) of Selinsgrove, Carol Manbeck (Michael) of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren and spouses, and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter.
Bill was always there for family. First as Dad, then Grandpa and finally Papa. He supported his children and grandchildren in all their varied activities, interests and home remodeling projects. Bill was very active in the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. His favorite place to hunt and relax was at his beloved Cherry Run Camp, Loganton. He and Shirley camped for many years, first at Pennsylvania State Parks with their family and later at Assateague, Md., and along the Susquehanna River at Old Sawmill Campground. His other interests included bowling, church slow-pitch softball (pitcher and coach), Red Cross Blood Donor and Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Bill was an avid Selinsgrove Seals sports fan. He operated the scoreboard for Seals football games, kept the wrestling scorebook, and timed track events for years.
He was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church and the Snyder County Teachers Association.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 16, followed by a memorial service at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Eric Shafer officiating.
Burial will be in the nearby Shreiner’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bill’s memory may be made to the William I. Vance Memorial Scholarship at Lock Haven University to help others pursue math and science careers through hard work and initiative. Checks should be made payable to Lock Haven University Foundation and mailed to Lock Haven University Foundation, 10 Susquehanna Ave., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online donations can be made at lhufoundation.org/donate-lhu. Please reference William I. Vance on check or inbox if giving online.
Funeral arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Bill will remain in our hearts forever.