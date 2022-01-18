William I. “Pap” Whary, 84, of Dornsife and formerly of Trevorton, passed away peacefully Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born April 21, 1937, in Trevorton, a son of the late Irvin G. and Dorothy M. (Weikel) Whary. Bill was married on Nov. 30, 1958, to the former Patricia A. Reichenbach, who preceded him in death on April 14, 2018.
He enjoyed his grandchildren, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, William Whary (Peggy) and Jeff Whary (Phil); two daughters, Crystal Goodwin (David) and Carol Rickert (Barry); five grandchildren, Ashley Whary (Jesse), Michael Blascovich, Cole Rickert, Courtney Whary and Blake Rickert; four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Brooke, Jonathan and Jayden Zeigler; three sisters, Lorraine Graybill, Ellen Bennett and Dotty Withers (Roy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marcene Schmaus and Phyllis Foulds; and two nephews, Gary L. Foulds and Harold Graybill Jr.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.