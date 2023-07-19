William J. "Bill" Milbrand, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home.
Bill was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Sunbury, a son of the late Clairmont and Vilma (Ciotti) Milbrand. On March 24, 2007, he married the former Brenda L. Josephson who survives.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. Bill was a longtime employee of Furmano Foods, Northumberland, working for 54 years as the logistics manager.
Bill was a Christian who attended Brookside Ministries and New Hope Ministries.
For many years, Mr. Milbrand served as the head coach of the Northumberland Christian School's girls varsity basketball team.
Bill's greatest loves were; God, family and golf.
In addition to his wife of 16 years, Mr. Milbrand is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Mark W. Milbrand of Houston, TX, Matthew S. and Jennifer M. Milbrand of Jersey Shore, one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa R. and Aaron S. Phillips of Richfield, stepson, Justin M. Imm of Lewisburg, six grandchildren, Alec, Ava, Arianna, Jessalyn, Jordan and Aiden, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Kathy Milbrand of Mechanicsburg, Van and Pat Milbrand of Enola and sister, Paula Moyer of Northumberland.
He was preceded in death by, his first wife, Darlene K. (Sheaffer) Milbrand, and two siblings.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Douglas Diven officiating with burial in Riverview Cemetery.
Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Northumberland Christian School, 351 Fifth Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.