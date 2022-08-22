William J. Black, 91, formerly of Line Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin.
He was born April 19, 1931, in Binghamton, New York, a son of the late Cloyd O. and Margaret C. (Clark) Black. On Sept. 29, 1957, he married the former Barb Treon, who preceded him in death in 2017.
William was a 1949 graduate of Sunbury High School. In January 1951, he joined the Air Force and served until his discharge in 1954.
He was employed by Leisure Black Tire for many years and then worked for Bastian Tire and Auto as a service manager until his retirement in 1993.
When William wasn’t working, he enjoyed serving his community. He was a life member of the East End Fire Company and Americus Hose Company, was a member of Legion 120 and Shikellamy Booster Club, worked many football games, basketball games and wrestling matches, and he volunteered over 6,200 hours at the Sunbury Hospital.
In his spare time he enjoyed playing pinochle and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
William is survived by his daughters and one son-in-law, Kim M. Trimpey of Millmount and Susan L. and Craig Dressler of Middleburg; grandchildren, Jeremy (Miranda), Elise (Adam), Amanda (Issac), Cady (Thane), Wayne and Destiny; 15 grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, sisters-in-law, Carol Black and Molly Farester; brother-in-law, John (MJ) Treon.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Roger Trimpey; grandson, Jason; and brother, James Black.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
Interment will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.