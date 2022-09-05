William J. Concini Sr., 72, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sept. 3, 2022.
William (Bill), was born March 29, 1950, son of the late Ernest Concini Sr. and Betty (Hendricks). He worked as a patrolman for the Danville Borough and Mahoning Township and chief deputy sheriff in the Montour County Sheriff’s office under Fred Shepperson before transitioning into the auto industry as a sales manager at a number of dealerships throughout his working life.
He enjoyed playing golf, watching Penn State football and wrestling, hunting, cheering on his children, nieces and nephews in their athletic pursuits, and reminiscing about his youthful shenanigans with his friends (like the time they snuck off to Canada after Hurricane Agnes).
Throughout his life, Bill took great care of the people he loved.
He was a loving husband to Wendy, his wife of 45 years; a caring father to his son, William Jr., and daughter, Kelly; and a doting Pop Pop to his granddaughter RosaLeigh. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Coombe (Dale), and brother, Ernest Concini Jr. (Peg), sister-in-law, Heidi Moodie (Gary) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was well-loved by friends and family, all of whom will miss him tremendously.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send messages of support to BradyFuneralHome.com.