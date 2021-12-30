William John Heuges Jr., of Mifflinburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
He was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Philadelphia, a son of the late William and Helen (D’Ouville) Heuges. On June 23, 1962, in Philadelphia, he married the former Margaret Bees, of Sharon, Pa., who survives.
He was a member St. George’s Church, Mifflinburg.
John served in the Coast Guard from July 22, 1952, during the Korean War, until his honorable discharge July 20, 1956.
For several years, John served as a police officer for Cheltenham Township, Pa. He was then employed as a Regional Security Manager for Sears Roebuck.
He was a life member of the New Jersey Audubon Society and spent many hours volunteering at the Cape May Bird Observatory.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years, are a son, Christopher and wife Sarah of Rockledge; daughter, Gretchen and husband Mark Mahosky of Mifflinburg; daughter, Mary and husband Al Benzoni of South Pasadena, Calif.; son, Stephen and wife Tina of Oaklyn, N.J.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service is being planned for early 2022.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
