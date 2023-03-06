William John Krieger shuffled off this mortal coil on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home in Elysburg at the age of 72.
He was born under a wandering star on Aug. 1, 1950, to the late William David and Ruth Marie (Cooney) Krieger in Shamokin.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes class of 1968. After graduating with an associate’s degree in forestry from Penn State Mont Alto in 1971, Bill spent his 20s hitchhiking to the West Coast and continuing his childhood love of spending more time with trees than people, working in the lumber industry, firefighting, and an occasional stint as a ranch hand.
His life improved greatly when he met and married his loving wife Martha Ann Lynott, on Oct. 8, 1983. Four kids and 40 years later, Bill had worked as a father and forester, a cook and cowboy. As a storyteller, he had no equal, and sometimes they were even true. His tales of fighting monsters in the mountains were probably exaggerated, but meeting a Chicago gangster, reading all of Shakespeare in a Washington state fire tower, and getting treated to a beer by James Arness were all verifiable.
Bill could quote Oscar Wilde, David Thoreau, and Kinky Friedman with ease, cook dinner in a Dutch oven over an open fire, and preserve any fruit or vegetable he could get his hands on, ostensibly with the goal of providing every family member and friend with enough food to survive the apocalypse. By far, his greatest joy was becoming Dziadzi, as his grandkids never failed to make him smile.
He was a member of the West End Fire Company, Liberty Fire Company, Sun-Nor-Tam Hunting Camp, and the Union County Sportsman’s Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Patricia Krieger and niece, Leanne Krieger, as well as many beloved dogs.
Left to pass on Bill’s stories and tall tales are his wife Martha; daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Witmer, Sarah (Keith) Long, and Rebecca; and son, William (Sarah), as well as his three grandchildren, brother, Robert; nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, in the Parish Center at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon with Rev. Fr. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested you plant a tree in his memory to expand the forests he loved so much. The earth has never welcomed back such a good friend.