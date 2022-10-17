William J. Kuenseler, 85, of Depot Avenue, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Northumberland, a son of the late Richard W. and Beatrice (Sanders) Kuenseler. On July 22, 1961, he married the former Patricia A. Burrell who survives.
William was a 1955 graduate of Sunbury High School. Following graduation he joined the Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959.
He began employment with Young Door Co. and retired after more than 40 years of service as a machine operator.
Mr. Kuenseler was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Northumberland.
He was involved in his community as a member of the Northumberland/Point Township Senior Action Center, Loyal Order of Moose, Northumberland, Northumberland No. 1 Fire Co. and the Rescue Hose Co., Sunbury.
William enjoyed bowling and was a baseball card and coin collector. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants and Notre Dame Football.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, William is survived by one brother and two sisters-in-law, Bob D. and Beverly K. Kuenseler of Northumberland and Jackie Combs of Kentucky; niece, Lori; nephew, Craig; great-nephews, C.J., Derek and Drew; and beloved dogs, Snow and Shadow, and cats, Rusty, Missy and Sophie.
Per Mr. Kuenseler’s request, there will be no funeral services.
His family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff at RiverWoods and Evangelical Community Hospital for the excellent care that William received.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.