William J. "Bill" Marra, 59, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 1, 1963, in Staten Island, New York, a son of William Marra of Tennessee and Marilyn A. (Stetter) Hafer of New Berlin.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1981.
Bill served in the United States Air Force during Desert Storm.
He worked at Milton Steel for more than 30 years.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, fantasy football, and following the New York Mets and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Surviving are three children, Anthony, Brandon and Carly; two grandsons, Abraham and Atlas; and one granddaughter, Everlynn. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jason D. Weirich officiating.
