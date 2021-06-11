William “Bill” J. Mielke Jr., 64, of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021, at The Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Sunbury on Dec. 24, 1956, a son of the late William J. Mielke and Ildra (Yonner) Mielke, of Trevorton. On Oct. 31, 2008, Bill was married to the former Susan Zimmerman, who survives.
Bill was a 1975 graduate of Line Mountain High School. He retired as a dock worker for ABF Carlisle. After retirement he really enjoyed life, spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, camping and golfing.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are two daughters, Nicole Byram and husband Adam, of Cleveland Ohio and Jeanne Goss and husband Matt, of Baltimore Md.; two grandchildren, Evan and Anna Goss; one brother, Keith Mielke and wife Margaret, of Trevorton; two nephews, Keith and David Mielke; and one niece, Marie Schreffler.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the SPCA of Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.